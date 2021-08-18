2021 August 18 12:25

Vladimir Korchanov appointed as Acting Head of Commercial Port of Vladivostok

On 17 August, Supervisory Board of the port approved early termination of labor contract with General Director Roman Kukharuk

Vladimir Korchanov, Head of FESCO Transportation Group’s sea division has been appointed Acting Head of Commercial Port of Vladivostok PJSC (CPV, a company of FESCO) from 19 August 2021. According to FESCO’s press release, the decision was made by the Supervisory Board of CPV.

Vladimir Korchanov has been with FESO for over 30 years rising through the ranks from master's mate to First Vice-President of the Group. He graduated from the Nevelskoy Maritime State University as Navigation Engineer. Marked by several departmental awards.

