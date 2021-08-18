2021 August 18 10:50

Environmental Lab “SFERA” and Kuban ECOProject report sampling data of Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka

Maximum admissible concentrations of harmful substances not exceeded

Environmental Lab “SFERA” and Kuban ECOProject reported the results of sea water and air samples taken during August 8-14 in the water area of the Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka and in the adjacent areas, says press center of CPC. In accordance with the 14 August data, the content of oil products in the water in the dolphin aquarium in Bolshoy Utrish does not exceed 0.02 mg per cu.dm (one liter). The content of chlorides (salt) in the water amounts to approximately 10 g per liter, that of sulfates - 1.2 g per liter. Water acidity level (pH) here is 8.5. There is no odor of oil products. In the previous days, the indicators were similar. The maximum admissible concentrations of harmful substances (MAC) were not exceeded.

On the same day, the content of oil products in the water at a depth of 30 cm 100 meters away from the SPM in the north-east direction did not exceed 0.03 mg per cu.dm. The content of chlorides is about 10 g per liter, that of sulfates - 1 g per liter. Water acidity level (pH) is 8.6. There is no odor of oil products. The MAC are not exceeded, either.

It should be noted that with the existing MAC standards for oil products in the water bodies of fishery importance of 0.05 mg per cu.dm - a week after the incident, the water in the Marine Terminal water area and adjacent areas contains 2.5 times less contaminants in the main parameters than it is allowed by the existing standards.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions.