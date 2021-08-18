2021 August 18 10:17

TecPlata to link Port of Santa Fe to Brazil, Asia

TecPlata, International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) Argentine subsidiary operating at the Port of La Plata, is collaborating with the Sta. Fe Port Administrative Entity for a new feeder service to connect the Port of Santa Fe to Brazil and Asia via TecPlata, according to ICTSI's release.

Bruno Porchietto, TecPlata chief executive officer, and Carlos Arese, Santa Fe Port Administrative Entity president, have signed an agreement establishing the service that would make a minimum of two calls per month using 500-TEU barges operated by Newport Management.



With this service, export cargo from the Container and General Cargo Terminal at the Port of Santa Fe will be transported by barge to TecPlata from where it will connect to Log-in existing regional shipping network to Brasil. Cargo destined for Asia will then be transshipped from the Port of Santos in São Paulo through the service operated by Evergreen.

The collaboration will translate to benefits and advantages for stakeholders and operators involved – shipping companies, carriers, importers, exporters, and other foreign trade agents. The service would also offer reduced costs to exporting companies and logistics operators in the region by taking advantage of the efficiencies and the favorable tariff of TecPlata.

ABOUT TECPLATA S.A.

In October 2008, TecPlata S.A. was granted a 30-year concession to build and operate an all-purpose port terminal in the greater Buenos Aires area in Argentina by the Consorcio de Gestion del Puerto La Plata. Built with an investment of US$450 million, TecPlata is Argentina’s most modern container terminal with an initial capacity of 450,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) capacity, and capable of being extended of up to 1 million TEUs in the second phase.



ABOUT ICTSI

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.