2021 August 18 09:59

Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 4% to 890,800 TEUs in July 2021

The Port of Los Angeles processed 890,800 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in July, a 4% increase compared to last year. Last summer is when U.S. consumer purchasing began to build momentum and was the start of 12 consecutive months of year-over-year growth at the Port of Los Angeles.



July 2021 loaded imports reached 469,361 TEUs compared to the previous year, an increase of 2.9%. Loaded exports decreased 27.6% to 91,440 TEUs compared to the same period last year. It was the lowest amount of exports at the Port of Los Angeles since 2005, according to the company's release.



Empty containers climbed to 329,999 TEUs, a jump of 20.4% compared to last year due to the continued demand in Asia.



Seven months into the 2021 calendar year, overall cargo volume is 6,318,675 TEUs, an increase of 36.8% compared to 2020.



North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $259 billion in trade during 2020. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. The Port of Los Angeles has remained open with all terminals operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.