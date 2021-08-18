2021 August 18 09:57

Normalization of the environmental situation in the area of CPC Marine Terminal is confirmed by unbiased monitoring

As of 14 August 2021, the environmental situation in the area of the Marine Terminal of Caspian Pipeline Consortium (Yuzhnaya Ozereevka, Novorossiysk Municipality) remains stable and causes no concerns, CPC says in its press release. CPC environmental engineers together with the Contractors and independent laboratories’ specialists regular monitor the condition of air and water in the Marine Terminal sea and coastal areas.

At the same time, on 13 August, Rospotrebnadzor published the official findings of the inspection of the Black Sea water area. “Novorossiysk and Anapa Territorial Sections of Krasnodar Krai Rospotrebnadzor Department took samples of sea water in recreation areas to test them for pollution indicators for the content of petroleum products. The content of petroleum products in the samples of the sea water in the recreation zones in Novorossiysk and Anapa sea areas does not exceed the maximum allowable concentrations (MAC)”, the Department’s official site informs.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.