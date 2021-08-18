2021 August 18 09:09

Crude oil prices rise amid reduction of US reserves

Oil prices climbed by 0.28%-0.35%

As of August 18, 07:48 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 0.28% higher at $69.22 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.33% to $66.56 a barrel, for September delivery – by 0.35% to $66.82 per barrel.



