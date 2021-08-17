2021 August 17 17:50

Marine Recruiting Agency trained 56% more people in H1’2021

In the first half of 2021, Marine Recruiting Agency LLC (MRA) trained 1,158 specialists for the port and road-building industries, 56% more than over the same period of the previous year, the Agency says in its press release.

Under the programmes of basic professional education, MRA trained 968 people, twice as much as in HI’20, including 708 trainees who learned a new profession and 260 trainees who passed retraining and additional training. The most popular programme was “Dock Engineer” selected by 162 people.

This year, MRA has resumed training of students studying at dedicated educational institutions. From the beginning of the year, the “Tallyman” and “Slingsman” courses have been completed by almost 200 cadets of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, College of Admiral Makarov SUMIS, Saint-Petersburg Sea Fishing College and D.N. Senyavin Marine Technical College. The practical training was traditionally arranged at the premises of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC.

Additional training programmes on “labour Safety” and “Fire Safety Basics” were offered to 190 people.

In spring 2021, Marine Recruiting Agency launched it new seasonal course – “Small Craft Navigation”. 15 course leavers obtained a state licence for operation of small-size crafts, boats and water scooters.

Marine Recruiting Agency LLC is one of Russia’s leading recruiting companies offering services on training and selection of personnel to provide transport, logistic, stevedoring and other companies with highly skilled employees.

MRA was established in 2001 and is a subsidiary Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC. From 2016 the company is accredited by Federal Service on Labour and Employment for performing the activities related to provision of personnel.

The Agency has its own Training Centre with its own technical infrastructure. Its functions are primary training, re-qualification and advanced training on the basis of various educational programmes.