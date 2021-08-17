Tor Leif Mongstad takes over as new managing director of Havyard Leirvik AS in Sogn

2021 August 17 18:36

Tor Leif Mongstad takes over as new managing director of Havyard Leirvik AS (HLE) in Sogn, according to the company's release.

The current managing director, Karsten Sævik, has been temporarily employed at the yard and has chosen to seek new challenges.



The new shipyard director, Tor Leif Mongstad, has extensive experience in the maritime industry, and has worked in the Havyard system since 2002. Mongstad has previously been head of the yard, and from 2015 – 2019 he was managing director of Norwegian Electric Systems AS. Since 2019, Tor Leif has been SVP Sales in Havyard Group ASA.



