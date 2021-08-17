2021 August 17 18:06

MSC to share eBL insights at the Swiss Supply Chain & Logistics Conference

Five months after the launch of MSC eBL, MSC will be taking to the stage at the Swiss Supply Chain & Logistics Conference (SCLC) to explain what this digital solution means for customers and the industry, according to the company's release.



Held in Geneva, the home of MSC’s headquarters, the Swiss Supply Chain & Logistics Conference (SCLC) is expected to attract around 150 participants and feature more than 30 speakers. The aim of this cross-industry event is to bring together key industry players and logistics providers from around the world to share knowledge, present the latest innovations, discuss challenges and generate new business opportunities.



As one of the world’s largest ocean carriers and a leading proponent of digitalisation, MSC has been invited to speak at SCLC as part of the ‘Digital Supply Chain’ module. André Simha, MSC’s Global Chief Digital & Information Officer, will be taking to the stage at 10.30am CET on 6 September to give a 15-minute presentation on ‘Digital Advances in Shipping with MSC’s Blockchain Electronic Bill of Lading’, followed by a five-minute Q&A session.

The presentation will explore the progress and benefits of MSC’s new electronic bill of lading (eBL) solution, launched around 150 days earlier in April 2021, as well as its broader implications for shipping and the supply chain, today and tomorrow.

About MSC eBL

Launched in April 2021, MSC’s innovative eBL solution can transmit and process this important trade document electronically among stakeholders across the supply chain. It is designed to help make operations more efficient, secure, sustainable and cost-effective, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.



About MSC

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is a global leader in transportation and logistics. Operating 524 offices across 155 countries worldwide with over 100,000 employees, the company facilitates international trade between the world’s major economies, and among emerging markets across all continents.

Sailing on more than 215 trade routes, calling at over 500 ports, MSC’s shipping line is pioneering the use of blockchain to further increase speed, efficiency, transparency, security and service across the supply chain, both through its pilot initiatives and in technology projects sponsored by multiple carriers.