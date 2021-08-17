2021 August 17 14:59

RF Navy’s national team held first training session at Depth competition

Military divers of the Russian Navy team held the first training session as part of the Depth Competition of the International Army Games 2021, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The training took place in the Indian Ocean at the diving range in Konarak port (Islamic Republic of Iran).

During the exercise training, the Russian team practiced the organization of safe diving and ascent of divers.

At the next training session, the divers will practice three exercises at once: "Rescue on the water and first aid to a drowned diver", "Flange" and "Tug-of-war".

The international diving all-around competition Depth 2021 is held within the framework of the International Army Games-2021 from August 22 to September 1. The competition is held in the Islamic Republic of Iran at the diving range of the naval base in Konarak port.