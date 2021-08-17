-
2021 August 17 14:25
DeloPorts’ throughput increased by 13% in 6 months 2021
DeloPorts CEO Igor Yakovenko commented on the results: “In the first quarter of 2021 the Group increased throughput above the market in both segments – containers and grain – due to the growth of operating efficiency. Given the throughput growth at the deep-water container berth, the TEU handling at container terminal increased by 17% in 6 months 2021, surpassing the overall container throughput growth rate of Russian sea ports that reached 7% in this period. Grain handling at our terminal increased by 4% compared to the general decline in deep-water grain export by 5%.
The Group gradually invests in creating new storage and handling capacities. We already introduced a successful deep-water container berth and last year the Company increased grain storage capacity to 230 thous. tons. In July Delo Group launched a new deep-water grain berth 40A with length 309 meters and depth 16.9 meters. This allows us to create new services and opportunities for our clients. Now we can receive 100 thous. tons DWT vessels with maximum draught of 14.4 meters”.
DeloPorts’ throughput, 6 months 2021 (‘000 tons)
1Q21
2Q21
6M 2021
6M 2020
6M 2021/ 6M 2020, %
Cargo type
Containers
1 881
1 794
3 674
3 111
18%
Grain
1 075
874
1 950
1 876
4%
General cargo
13
26
39
18
123%
Total cargo throughput
2 969
2 694
5 663
5 005
13%
including:
Containers
153
144
297
254
17%
(‘000 TEU)
Service type
Mooring operations (units)
426
424
850
600
42%
*Minor deviations in the calculation of the percentage changes in this press release are due to rounding.
Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.
The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.
DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.
Другие новости по темам: DeloPorts, Delo Group