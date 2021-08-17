2021 August 17 15:14

Adnoc partners with Roll Group for haulage solutions

Adnoc Logistics & Services (Adnoc L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has announced its strategic partnership with Netherlands-headquartered Roll Group to strengthen its turnkey integrated logistics offering, according to the company's release.

The partnership with Roll Group enables Adnoc L&S to jointly implement heavy haulage solutions for both onshore and offshore projects. The partnership agreement was signed by Adnoc L&S CEO, Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi and Roll Group’s CEO, Peter Rondhuis, in the presence of Captain Mohamed Al Ali, SVP of Ship Management at Adnoc L&S, and Frans Van Seumeren, founding partner of Roll Group.

Under the terms of the agreement, Adnoc L&S and Roll Group will offer end-to-end heavy lifting and transport solutions, including full scale installation for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts, acting as a one-stop shop for all logistic requirements.

This integrated approach is expected to reduce overall project costs for customers, including Adnoc Group. The agreement also strengthens the development of Adnoc L&S’ logistics base in Mussafah and Riash as Roll Group will set up a permanent base at ADNOC L&S’ Mussafah Offshore Supply Base and relocate its Self-Propelled Modular Trailers (SPMTs) to Adnoc L&S’ Riash facility.



There are several major oil and gas projects at the bidding stage in the UAE, which require a combined solution of Heavy Lift land transport, marine transport, marine services and engineering. The collaboration between Adnoc L&S and Roll Group enables the companies to provide fully integrated solutions within the UAE and across the region.

Adnoc L&S currently operates logistics bases in Ruwais, Fujairah and Mussafah with Mussafah operating as the largest integrated logistics base in the Gulf region. The company also operates the only marine passenger terminal within Adnoc Group, providing a wide range of diversified services to the offshore industry with limited competition in the region.

Within the UAE, Roll Group has previously undertaken the engineering, SPMT, and installation of modules for phase 1 of the IGDE II project in Das Island and are also contracted to execute phase 2 of the IGDE II project. Following the shifting of Roll Group’s base to Adnoc L&S’s base in Mussafah and Riash, the companies will look for opportunities to expand their equipment and fleet to cater to current and future projects in the region.

Adnoc L&S is in the midst of a strategic expansion program, to offer a broader service to its customers while supporting and enabling the growth of Adnoc’s upstream production capacity and the expansion of its downstream and petrochemical operations. In addition to shipping crude oil and refined products, its integrated logistics and marine services offering has been growing rapidly. Last year, Adnoc L&S signed a 25-year agreement with Petroleum Ports Authority to service all petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi.