2021 August 17 14:01

Fugro wins another IRM contract with Petrobras in Brazil

Petrobras has awarded Fugro a 3-year contract for subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services in Brazil, according to the company's release.



The contract is set to begin in Q4 2021 and will be accomplished from the Fugro Aquarius using two Fugro-built 3000 m work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). The award follows the successful completion of a previous 4-year contract for similar services aboard the same vessel.

Designed primarily for the Brazilian market, the 83 m long Fugro Aquarius boasts a diesel electric propulsion arrangement that reduces noise and carbon emissions, along with a redundant, dynamic positioning system that keeps the ship steady under a wide range of sea and wind conditions. During the previous contract, Fugro accomplished more than 20,000 hours of successful ROV operations for Petrobras, helping to unlock insights from Geo-data about the condition of existing assets and the surrounding environment for safe and efficient oil and gas operations.