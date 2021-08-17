2021 August 17 13:51

DeepWater Buoyancy and Tekmar Group sign MOU

DeepWater Buoyancy, Inc., a leading producer of subsea buoyancy products for offshore oil & gas, energy, oceanographic, and technology companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tekmar Group, a leading provider of technology and services for the global offshore energy markets, according to the company's release.

Under the MOU, the companies will bring together their complementary engineering capabilities, and extensive track records in their respective fields, to enhance the range of services and technologies they offer customers, whilst helping to integrate and optimize offshore project supply chains.

The partnership is focused on the new and emerging floating offshore wind market which has an exponential growth forecast of 10GW installed capacity by 2030. Tekmar Group and DeepWater Buoyancy will provide greater value across the life of a floating wind project by offering a collective package of geotechnical assessment and engineering analysis, cable and mooring system design, cable protection and stabilization solutions, cable buoyancy, and mooring line buoyancy. Additionally, they will offer bespoke product solutions for the unique elements of floating offshore wind projects, such as cable disconnection systems.

The partnership further supports Tekmar Group’s organic growth strategy by strengthening its presence and manufacturing capability in the US fixed offshore wind market, an emerging but increasingly important market for the Group. The partnership also provides DeepWater Buoyancy with greater access to the European market, where their products complement Tekmar Group’s existing offering.

About Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group plc, based in Darlington UK, provides market-leading technology and services to the global offshore energy markets through its primary operating companies Ryder Geotechnical Limited, AgileTek Engineering Limited, Subsea Innovation Limited, Tekmar Energy Limited, and Pipeshield International Limited.



About DeepWater Buoyancy, Inc.

DeepWater Buoyancy, Inc., located in Maine USA, provides subsea buoyancy products for offshore energy, oceanographic, military, and technology companies around the world. Customers have relied on our products for over forty years, from the ocean surface to depths exceeding six thousand meters.