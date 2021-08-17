2021 August 17 13:11

Mindaugas Kvekšas appointed as Chief Financial Officer of KN

On August 16th, Mindaugas Kvekšas took over the position of Chief Financial Officer of KN, the operator of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, KN says in its press release.





Image source: KN

Mindaugas Kvekšas gained experience in the field of finance while working for ‘KPMG Baltics’ and 'AB Ignitis gamyba’. He also served as a member of the Board of ‘UAB Verslo Aptarnavimo Centras’, ‘AB Ignitis gamyba’, ‘UAB Ignitis grupė paslaugų centras’, and currently holds the position of an independent member of the Board of ‘SĮ Vilniaus atliekų sistemos administratorius (VASA)’.‘I am happy to have Mindaugas Kvekšas join the KN team. His competencies, as well as strong experience in corporate governance and financial management of a listed company will be extremely valuable to the company setting itself ambitious international development goals, seeking new business opportunities in the logistics chains of more sustainable energy and fuel values and implementing strategic projects, such as securing long-term LNG supply in Lithuania’, says Darius Šilenskis, CEO of KN.Mindaugas Kvekšas’ competencies include strategic and financial planning, management and control, as well as management of financial compliance, internal control and risks.Mindaugas Kvekšas fostered his financial competencies at the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga, and has also completed a training program for professional board members run by the Baltic Institute of Corporate Governance.‘To me as an outsider, KN made an impression of an experienced, competent and ambitious team of professionals. The new challenges faced by the company and the opportunity to share my expertise and gain interesting experience from the KN team are the main reasons why I decided to join KN’, says Mindaugas Kvekšas, the new Chief Financial Officer of KN.