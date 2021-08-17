2021 August 17 12:23

Capital Link’s 13th Annual International Maritime Forum slated for 12-13 October 2021

Capital Link’s 13th Annual Digital New York Maritime Forum - "Shipping - Is it all Glitter and Gold?" will take place on Tuesday & Wednesday, October 12 -13, 2021, digitally.

Continuing the tradition, the event is held in partnership with DNB, and in cooperation with Nasdaq and NYSE



The New York Maritime Forum (NYMF) is both an investment and an industry conference with a double objective:



• To provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping, energy and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Also, to address critical topics of the industry such as regulation, technology, innovation and more.



• To showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.



Read more on the Events page >>>>