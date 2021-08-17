2021 August 17 12:02

13th Annual Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum slated for 13 September 2021

The 13th Annual Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum - "London Calling - Supercycle Ahead?" will take place on Monday, September 13, 2021 as a digital conference, and is held in partnership with Astrup Fearnleys and in cooperation with the London Stock Exchange. The event will be held in conjunction with the London International Shipping Week 2021.

With a 13-year track record and traditionally hosted as a physical event, it is known for providing investors with a comprehensive review and current outlook of the various shipping markets, covering topics of critical interest to industry participants, financiers and investors. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 challenges posed, this event will be hosted in digital format.

