2021 August 17 11:09

Danaos Corporation announces new charters for 10 vessels

Danaos Corporation has entered into new charter agreements for 10 of its vessels, including one 8,500 TEU vessel, three 3,400 TEU vessels and six 2,200 vessels, for charter periods ranging from 3 to 4 years, according to the company's release.

The charters will commence as existing charters expire between January and August of 2022. The new charters increase the Company’s contracted revenue backlog by approximately $378 million, or 21.5% compared to the Company’s $1.75 billion backlog as of June 30, 2021 and increase contracted EBITDA by approximately $280 million.



About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. The company's fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 TEUs, including the additional six 5,466 TEU containerships we have agreed to acquire which are expected to be delivered through October 15, 2021, ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity.