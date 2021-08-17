  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 17 09:10

    Crude oil market sees slight increase of prices

    Oil prices climbed by 0.03%-0.07%

    As of August 17, 08:01 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 0.03% higher at $69.53 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.04% to $67.47 a barrel, for September delivery – by 0.07% to $67.34 per barrel.

    Oil prices demonstrate minor dynamics after a decrease.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 17

13:51 DeepWater Buoyancy and Tekmar Group sign MOU
13:11 Mindaugas Kvekšas appointed as Chief Financial Officer of KN
12:23 Capital Link’s 13th Annual International Maritime Forum slated for 12-13 October 2021
12:02 13th Annual Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum slated for 13 September 2021
11:38 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 7M’2021 fell by 12% Y-o-Y
11:09 Danaos Corporation announces new charters for 10 vessels
10:09 Greenstat signs agreement with TECO 2030 to cooperate on developing a hydrogen value chain
09:47 New connection from Latvia to DCT Gdansk
09:24 Baltic Dry Index as of August 16
09:10 Crude oil market sees slight increase of prices
09:06 ABS AIP for pioneering Deep-sea Mining Riser and Lift System
08:51 MABUX: Downward trend prevail on global bunker market on Aug 17

2021 August 16

18:31 Photovoltaic system installed at the Port of Kiel's cruise terminal
18:05 Seacor Holdings announces acquisition of USSC
17:43 LUKOIL starts exploration drilling at block 12 in Mexico
17:05 Norwegian Cruise Line's new ship Norwegian Prima floats out from her drydock at Fincantieri shipyard
16:14 Aker, Yara and Statkraft launch a new company HEGRA
15:14 LR certifies the world's first laver seaweed farm
14:54 Odfjell SE completes exit from gas carrier segment
14:31 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 23,762 pmt as of August 13
14:13 Sembcorp Marine completes two offshore wind farm substations for Ørsted Wind Power
13:20 Russian Fishery Company improves logistics of supplies to foreign partners
12:56 Construction of cargo handling facility at Taganrog port obtains state expert approval
12:48 Total throughput at the ports of Bremen increases 7.8 per cent to 35.2 million tons in H1 2021
12:33 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 7M’2021 rose by 3.5% YoY
12:07 LS Cable & System secures submarine cable laying barge
11:59 DSV Panalpina completes DKK 30.2 billion acquisition of Global Integrated Logistics from Agility
11:41 Ministry of Industry and Trade suggests shifting Zhatai Shipyard completion deadline from 2021 to 2023
11:14 Fincantieri Marine Systems NA awarded Navy's contract to provide maintenance services for Mayport homeported LCSs
10:49 Drainage works to reduce the risk of floods are underway in Kundziņsala residential area
09:32 Oil prices decrease amid the demand concerns
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of August 13
08:55 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward trend on Aug 16

2021 August 15

17:08 HII announces new director of state and local government affairs at Ingalls Shipbuilding
14:23 USCG patrols U.S. Arctic
13:53 Callan Marine promotes three staff members to VP positions.
12:29 Mardi Gras makes first-ever call at Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan
11:03 Wilhelmsen and NorSea prepare for potential new chapter in the ocean story – marine minerals

2021 August 14

14:59 Austal USA secures contract to support sustainment execution efforts for LCSs homeported in Mayport, Florida
13:42 Coast Guard conducting Missouri River Waterways Analysis Study
12:39 Maritime NZ files charges for Auckland port worker death
11:53 Tallink's newest ship, MyStar, was christened at RMC's shipyard in Rauma
11:09 ClassNK releases “Handling of the use of biofuels on ships”

2021 August 13

18:06 The first of six vessels of Norwegian Cruise Line's new Prima Class of ships floats out at the shipyard in Marghera
17:40 Large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov of RF Navy's Northern Fleet enters the English Channel
17:16 TAQA Arabia signs MoU with MAN Energy Solutions for Egyptian green-hydrogen project
16:59 Rosneft’s average daily liquids production in 1H 2021 amounted to 3.82 mln barrels
16:05 Leading North American terminal operator orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane to upgrade technology and increase eco-efficiency in Montreal
15:54 Port of Kiel cargo volume up 8.25 percent in H1 2021
15:42 Set of exercises held in the Black Sea with the crew of the patrol ship Dmitry Rogachev
15:05 Hapag-Lloyd posts results for H1 2021
14:53 Sierra Leone to implement IMO 2020 penalties for non-compliant fuel
14:05 Leasing is one of the most efficient instruments for fleet modernization
13:13 Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch provides pilotage assistance to a floating rig in the Kola Bay
12:10 Port of Corpus Christi and Howard Midstream Energy Partners to convert Howard’s Javelina refinery services facility into the region’s first carbon-neutral hydrogen production facility
11:48 LLC Oboronlogistics summed up the results of its work for the first half of 2021
11:01 Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engine upgraded to deliver more power with less energy consumption
10:59 BC Ferries fourth hybrid electric island class ferry expected to arrive tomorrow
10:37 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Alfa Aquilon
09:59 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports of North-West Region grew by 12.7% in 7M’21