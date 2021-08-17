2021 August 17 09:10

Crude oil market sees slight increase of prices

Oil prices climbed by 0.03%-0.07%

As of August 17, 08:01 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 0.03% higher at $69.53 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.04% to $67.47 a barrel, for September delivery – by 0.07% to $67.34 per barrel.



Oil prices demonstrate minor dynamics after a decrease.