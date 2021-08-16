2021 August 16 18:31

Photovoltaic system installed at the Port of Kiel's cruise terminal

The PORT OF KIEL is increasing its own production of climate-friendly solar energy, according to the company's release. At the beginning of August, almost 300 photovoltaic modules were installed at the cruise terminal Ostseekai, on the roof of the 175 m long gangway to the northern berth.

The output of each PV panel is 335 watts, so that the calculated system output is nearly 100 kWp in total. The system can go into operation as soon as it has been approved by the authorities. Depending on the weather, about 90,000 kWh of green electricity can be generated per year. This is roughly equivalent to the annual consumption of 30 private households.However, it is planned to use 80 % of the generated solar energy for the self-consumption of the transformers of the neighbouring on-shore power plant as well as for the LED façade. The remaining energy is fed into the public grid.

Together with the existing photovoltaic systems in the Ostuferhafen, the PORT OF KIEL already generates about 300,000 kWh of electricity from solar energy every year. This is another step on the way to a climate-neutral operation of the port.