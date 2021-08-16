  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 16 14:31

    Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 23,762 pmt as of August 13

    Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between August 9 and August 13 fell week-on-week by RUB 884

    Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between August 9 and August 13 fell week-on-week by RUB 884 and totaled RUB 23,762 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

    The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

    North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 22,850 pmt;

    Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 903 to RUB 22,143 pmt;

    Volga Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 865 to RUB 21,783 pmt;

    Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 26,850 pmt;

    Siberian Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,517 to RUB 25,657 pmt;

    Far Eastern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 810 to RUB 32,630 pmt.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 16

17:05 Norwegian Cruise Line's new ship Norwegian Prima floats out from her drydock at Fincantieri shipyard
16:14 Aker, Yara and Statkraft launch a new company HEGRA
15:14 LR certifies the world's first laver seaweed farm
14:54 Odfjell SE completes exit from gas carrier segment
14:31 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 23,762 pmt as of August 13
14:13 Sembcorp Marine completes two offshore wind farm substations for Ørsted Wind Power
13:20 Russian Fishery Company improves logistics of supplies to foreign partners
12:56 Construction of cargo handling facility at Taganrog port obtains state expert approval
12:48 Total throughput at the ports of Bremen increases 7.8 per cent to 35.2 million tons in H1 2021
12:33 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 7M’2021 rose by 3.5% YoY
12:07 LS Cable & System secures submarine cable laying barge
11:59 DSV Panalpina completes DKK 30.2 billion acquisition of Global Integrated Logistics from Agility
11:41 Ministry of Industry and Trade suggests shifting Zhatai Shipyard completion deadline from 2021 to 2023
11:14 Fincantieri Marine Systems NA awarded Navy's contract to provide maintenance services for Mayport homeported LCSs
10:49 Drainage works to reduce the risk of floods are underway in Kundziņsala residential area
09:32 Oil prices decrease amid the demand concerns
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of August 13
08:55 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward trend on Aug 16

2021 August 15

17:08 HII announces new director of state and local government affairs at Ingalls Shipbuilding
14:23 USCG patrols U.S. Arctic
13:53 Callan Marine promotes three staff members to VP positions.
12:29 Mardi Gras makes first-ever call at Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan
11:03 Wilhelmsen and NorSea prepare for potential new chapter in the ocean story – marine minerals

2021 August 14

14:59 Austal USA secures contract to support sustainment execution efforts for LCSs homeported in Mayport, Florida
13:42 Coast Guard conducting Missouri River Waterways Analysis Study
12:39 Maritime NZ files charges for Auckland port worker death
11:53 Tallink's newest ship, MyStar, was christened at RMC's shipyard in Rauma
11:09 ClassNK releases “Handling of the use of biofuels on ships”

2021 August 13

18:06 The first of six vessels of Norwegian Cruise Line's new Prima Class of ships floats out at the shipyard in Marghera
17:40 Large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov of RF Navy's Northern Fleet enters the English Channel
17:16 TAQA Arabia signs MoU with MAN Energy Solutions for Egyptian green-hydrogen project
16:59 Rosneft’s average daily liquids production in 1H 2021 amounted to 3.82 mln barrels
16:05 Leading North American terminal operator orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane to upgrade technology and increase eco-efficiency in Montreal
15:54 Port of Kiel cargo volume up 8.25 percent in H1 2021
15:42 Set of exercises held in the Black Sea with the crew of the patrol ship Dmitry Rogachev
15:05 Hapag-Lloyd posts results for H1 2021
14:53 Sierra Leone to implement IMO 2020 penalties for non-compliant fuel
14:05 Leasing is one of the most efficient instruments for fleet modernization
13:13 Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch provides pilotage assistance to a floating rig in the Kola Bay
12:10 Port of Corpus Christi and Howard Midstream Energy Partners to convert Howard’s Javelina refinery services facility into the region’s first carbon-neutral hydrogen production facility
11:48 LLC Oboronlogistics summed up the results of its work for the first half of 2021
11:01 Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engine upgraded to deliver more power with less energy consumption
10:59 BC Ferries fourth hybrid electric island class ferry expected to arrive tomorrow
10:37 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Alfa Aquilon
09:59 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports of North-West Region grew by 12.7% in 7M’21
09:32 Oil market expects the demand to decrease and sees the decline of prices
09:18 Wintershall Noordzee starts extensive decommissioning program in the Southern North Sea
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of August 12
08:21 MABUX: Global bunker prices are steady with no firm trend on Aug 13
07:55 Svitzer Amea extends contract with Suez Canal Authority

2021 August 12

18:27 ABS brings together leading industry players to tackle safety challenge of aging FPSO fleet
18:01 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-July 2021 rose by 7.4% YoY
17:38 HHLA benefits from strong increase in container transport by rail
17:00 Damen signs with Fairplay Towage for IMO Tier III certified Shoalbuster 2711 ICE
16:43 Throughput of Russian seaports in 7M’2021 climbed by 1.5% (detalization)
16:20 BIMCO and CIRM software log is now ISO standard 24060
16:16 Severnaya Verf shipyard starts building tenth trawler of Project 170701 for Sakhalin Leasing Fleet (video)
15:19 Throughput of Taganrog port in 7M’2021 climbed by 14% Y-o-Y
14:54 Russian Defence Minister kicks of reconstruction of Baikal-Amur Mainline’s eastern branch
14:30 PortNews media group provides information services and support package at NEVA2021 Expo