2021 August 16 14:31
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 23,762 pmt as of August 13
Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between August 9 and August 13 fell week-on-week by RUB 884
Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between August 9 and August 13 fell week-on-week by RUB 884 and totaled RUB 23,762 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 22,850 pmt;
Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 903 to RUB 22,143 pmt;
Volga Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 865 to RUB 21,783 pmt;
Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 26,850 pmt;
Siberian Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,517 to RUB 25,657 pmt;
Far Eastern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 810 to RUB 32,630 pmt.