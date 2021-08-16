2021 August 16 14:13

Sembcorp Marine completes two offshore wind farm substations for Ørsted Wind Power

Sembcorp Marine has successfully completed the fabrication of the Offshore Substation (OSS) and Reactive Compensation Station (RCS) for Ørsted Wind Power subsidiary Optimus Wind Limited. The Substations set off on a voyage to the Hornsea Two Offshore Wind Farm from Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard, according to the company's release.

Constructed at Sembcorp Marine’s integrated facilities, the OSS is the largest AC offshore substation and together with the RCS, they have a combined weight of 10,200 tonnes. In addition to fabrication, Sembcorp Marine spearheaded the engineering, procurement, hook-up and commissioning works for the Substations.

Located in the North Sea some 89 km off the Yorkshire Coast, Hornsea Two spans an offshore area of 462 km2 and will be the world’s largest wind farm when it goes into operation in 2022. With capacity of 1.4 GW, the farm will provide power to more than 1.3 million homes in the United Kingdom.

The Substations will reach their destination at end-September 2021 for integration with their jackets. Installation of the OSS and RCS jacket foundations was completed in October 2020 by Sleipnir, the world’s strongest semi-submersible crane vessel built by Sembcorp Marine.



According to independent energy research firm, Rystad Energy, global offshore wind expenditure is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11% this decade to reach US$126 billion per year by 2030 1 . Having identified this megatrend, Sembcorp Marine has since 2015 embarked on a strategic business transformation leveraging its integrated offshore and marine (O&M) engineering capabilities to proactively diversify its business and product segments towards the provision of clean energy solutions.



