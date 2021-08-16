2021 August 16 12:56

Construction of cargo handling facility at Taganrog port obtains state expert approval

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation and engineering survey results for construction of cargo handling facility in the area of the Northern pier in the port of Taganrog.



The agreement on construction of the facility was signed by Vasily Golubev, Rostov Region Governor, and Yury Kurilov, General Director of Sea Grain Terminal, at Russian Investment Forum, Sochi 2019.

The design document foresees the construction of a multipurpose facility intended for direct transshipment of grain. The terminal will be built in two phases. The first one will include reconstruction of the Northern pier and construction of two cargo berths as well as installation of equipment and hydraulic engineering facilities. Phase I also envisages installation of utility services and dredging at Berth No 10 while dredging wat Berth No 11 will be conducted at Phase II.



Design documentation was developed by Transport Projects and Investments LLC. Project developer is Sea Grain Terminal LLC.