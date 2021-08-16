2021 August 16 12:48

Total throughput at the ports of Bremen increases 7.8 per cent to 35.2 million tons in H1 2021

The first six months of this year saw a sharp increase in total throughput at the ports of Bremen. Between January and the end of June, the ports handled a total of 35.2 million tons, an increase of 7.8 per cent year-on-year, according to the company's release.

“It is particularly satisfying that in some areas, throughput has now actually exceeded the pre-Corona figures,” stated Dr Claudia Schilling, Senator for Science and Ports, commenting on the newly published data.

One example is container traffic: with growth of 11.1 %, container throughput is now higher than before the pandemic. Throughput in this segment amounted to a total of 2.59 million TEU, 440,000 TEU of which were handled in June alone. The ports of Bremen were even more successful in another segment: during H1, 934,000 vehicles were transhipped at the ports, an increase of 34.4 per cent. However, it has to be borne in mind that the pandemic had caused a drastic slump in vehicle throughput during H1 2020.



The total figures for the first half of the year are as follows: Bremerhaven handled 29.2 million tons during the first six months of this year. Bremen handled 6.035 million tons, achieving impressive growth of 26.5 per cent.



Howe added that despite all the unplanned work involved in connection with the unusable swing bridge, bremenports had made good progress with its planned construction and maintenance projects. The new Quay 66, a technically complex construction project, would be completed very soon, while modernisation of the lock and the construction of a new quay at Bremerhaven’s Fischereihafen were proceeding according to schedule. Another major project which was currently at the planning stage was the construction of a new quay at the Columbus cruise terminal.

On behalf of the Senator for Science and Ports, bremenports is currently drawing up a new port concept which will present the development prospects for the coming decades. Senator Schilling stated, “The figures for H1 prove that thanks to our active port policies, we have created ideal conditions for strengthening the position of our ports over the long term.”