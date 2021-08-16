2021 August 16 12:33

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 7M’2021 rose by 3.5% YoY

Image source: Murmansk Sea Fish Port

In January-July 2021, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 129,000 tonnes of cargo, which is 3.5% more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company.

Handling of fish products since the beginning of the year rose by 14.1% to 112,100 tonnes.



The port’s July cargo throughput rose by 30% to 30,800 tonnes, its fish products volume rose by 12.6% to 24,200 tonnes.



“In summer, the fishery traditionally shifts to the eastern part of the Barents Sea, closer to Murmansk, - explained Vitaly Klimenkov, Head Operational Manager. – The delivery distance becomes shorter, so the trawlers call the port more frequently apart from transport ships collecting fish in the harvest area”.



Murmansk Sea Fish Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.