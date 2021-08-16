2021 August 16 11:14

Fincantieri Marine Systems NA awarded Navy's contract to provide maintenance services for Mayport homeported LCSs

According to the DoD contracts announcement, Jacksonville, Florida based BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair LLC and Fincantieri Marine Systems North America, Chesapeake, Virginia are awarded a combined $1,300,061,738 maximum ceiling value, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract (MAC I) to support sustainment execution efforts for littoral combat ships homeported in Mayport, Florida.



These efforts consist of chief of naval operations dry docking selected restricted availabilities and selected restricted availabilities, continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, ship assessments, preventative/planned maintenance, facilities maintenance, and corrosion control in the contiguous U.S.; and continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, preventative/planned maintenance, facilities maintenance, and corrosion control, outside the continental U.S. Delivery orders will be competitively awarded under these contracts, which are expected to be performed in Mayport, Florida (58%); outside the continental U.S. (28%); and other contiguous U.S. (14%) locations as appropriate.



Each contract has an estimated ordering period of five years, which is expected to end in August 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $20,000 ($10,000 minimum guarantee per contract) is being obligated at each contract’s initial delivery order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured using full and open competition with 16 offers received via the beta.sam.gov website. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.