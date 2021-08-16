2021 August 16 10:49

Drainage works to reduce the risk of floods are underway in Kundziņsala residential area

This summer, the final works of the Kundziņsala residential area drainage project are underway. Residents of Kundziņsala have been complaining about the high level of groundwater, which rises in spring or after prolonged rains and creates a flood situation. In the framework of the drainage project of the Kundziņsala residential area, it is planned not only to build a drainage system for lowering the groundwater level after heavy rain or floods, but also to build a pumping station that will ensure the pumping of water from populated areas. The construction of the pumping station will foster the general level of security in the port area and ensure the port’s readiness for emergency situations. It is planned to complete works by the end of October this year, says press center of the Freeport of Riga Authority.

Kundziņsala with about 450 residents is one of the most populated areas in the port, therefore the Freeport of Riga Authority pays special attention to the area with the aim to ensure a sustainable balance, so that the growth of port companies and modernization of infrastructure is integrated and balanced with the overall development of the environment and the specific neighbourhood.

In recent years, Kundziņsala has become a robust cargo warehousing and logistics center, specializing mainly in container cargo handling. Kundziņsala currently handles ~ 21% of all cargo turnover in the port of Riga.

"The cornerstone of the coexistence of the port and the residents is mutual understanding and a sustainable dialogue. It is important that, along with the development of the port, the quality of life and the environment of the people living in the surrounding areas is not deteriorating,” emphasized Viesturs Zeps, the Freeport of Riga Board Chairman. “Over the years, the Freeport of Riga Authority has implemented various territory development and improvement projects both in Kundziņsala and in other areas around the port. A complex sports field has been built in Kundziņsala, a beach has been created, and an anti-noise wall between the Kundziņsala residential area and the railway was commissioned,” said V.Zeps.

During the development of the drainage project, a lot of support was provided by the local residents' association "Kundziņsala". The association helped to carry out the necessary coordination with the landowners, in whose properties the construction of the drainage route was planned. Due to the fact that many owners do not live in Latvia, the said coordination would have been very long and cumbersome without the involvement of the association. The drainage project of the Kundziņsala residential area is another example of good cooperation between the Freeport of Riga Authority and the neighbourhood community. This confirms that it is possible to establish a sustainable dialogue with the residents of the port areas and to cooperate constructively with the aim to improve the living environment in the port area.

Drainage works are performed by SIA “BUILDIMPEKS”, the winning bidder of an open procurement procedure. Costs of works - 448 121.17 EUR without VAT.