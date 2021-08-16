2021 August 16 08:55

MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward trend on Aug 16

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) showed irregular changes on Aug.13:



380 HSFO: USD/MT 448.89 (+1.47)

VLSFO: USD/MT 541.96 (-5.79)

MGO: USD/MT 637.17 (+0.03)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, rose slightly on August 16: 919.55 USD/MT (plus 2.03 USD). The LNG Bunkering Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by 359.55 USD (560 USD/MT as of August 13), the difference in price compared to the day before increased by 10.03 USD. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of August. 13, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports, except for Fujairah, where this fuel grade was overpriced (plus $ 15 versus plus $ 12 the day before). The underestimation in other ports was minus $ 18 in Houston (minus $ 14), minus $ 36 (minus $ 20) in Rotterdam and minus $ 37 (no changes) in Singapore. The most significant change in the MBP/DBP Index was in Rotterdam: up $ 16.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was underestimated in all selected ports on August 13. The VLSFO underpricing was minus $ 13 in Houston (minus $ 19 the day before), minus $ 41 (minus $ 34) in Fujairah, minus $ 39 (minus $ 37) in Singapore and minus $ 32 (minus $ 18) in Rotterdam. The most significant change was the growth of the MBP/DBP Index in Rotterdam (plus $ 14).



MABUX MBP/DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS at all selected ports on August 13: in Houston - minus $ 29 (minus $ 31 the day before), in Rotterdam - minus $ 64 (minus $ 48), minus $ 78 (minus $ 60) in Singapore and minus $ 61 (minus $ 52) in Fujairah. The most significant change was the increase of the MABUX MBP/DBP Index in Singapore (plus $ 18) and Rotterdam (plus $ 16).



We expect global bunker prices may decrease slightly today: 380 HSFO – minus 1-3 USD/MT, VLSFO – minus 2-5 USD/MT, MGO LS – minus 2-8 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com