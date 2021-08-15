  The version for the print
    Callan Marine promotes three staff members to VP positions.

    Kevin Pearse, Sarah Dearing, and Todd Knight were all named vice presidents within the company where they will expand their current roles and continue leading Callan Marine into the future, the dredging company said in a press release.

    Kevin Pearse, Operations Manager, was named Vice President of Operations. He is a 28-year veteran of the dredging and marine construction industry having worked for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, the Bean Companies, and the Orion Marine Group. His roles have included Project Engineer, Estimator, Superintendent, and Project Management. Kevin graduated from Louisiana State University in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science in General Business.

    Sarah Dearing, Estimating Manager, was named Vice President of Estimating. She is a 12-year veteran of the dredging industry and began her career at Great Lakes Dredging and Dock. She has a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering from Texas A&M University.

    Todd Knight, Technical Manager, was named Vice President of Technical. He is a 30-year veteran of the oil and gas and marine industries. He is responsible for all equipment, manages the repair and maintenance program, and special projects pertaining to future Callan Marine equipment. Todd’s experience dates back to his role as Chief Electrician on semi-submersible drilling rigs. He is well versed in PLC and VFD applications as well as extensive experience with hydraulic and mechanical systems in many different applications and configurations.

    Callan Marine, LTD. is a Texas-based, family-owned dredging business founded in 2009. Callan Marine performs dredging projects for both private and public clients by providing services to restore berthing depths for ship docks, navigation channels, or otherwise facilitate transportation in our nation’s waterways

  

