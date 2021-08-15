2021 August 15 12:29

Mardi Gras makes first-ever call at Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan

As part of Carnival Cruise Line’s highly anticipated return to guest operations, the line’s newest and most innovative ship Mardi Gras arrived in Mahogany Bay, Roatan, today, marking the ship’s first port of call at the popular island since beginning cruising operations last week.



Mardi Gras’ leadership team joined local government officials for a ceremonial plaque exchange to commemorate the arrival of the line’s flagship. This is the third port of call on the seven-day Caribbean cruise that departed Port Canaveral August 7.



“We are delighted to begin our Mardi Gras sailings and offer guests an opportunity to experience all of the beauty of Mahogany Bay while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The restart of cruising in Mahogany Bay has such a wide-reaching impact, and it is so special to have our flagship call on this port. On behalf of Carnival, I would like to personally thank our partners at Mahogany Bay for their hospitality in welcoming our guests.”



Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship in the Americas to be powered by eco-friendly Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and features BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea. Guests can enjoy a host of entertainment experiences throughout the ship’s 19 decks and six distinct themed zones, including the first shipboard version of the hit TV show Family Feud, and more than two dozen restaurants with venues from Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse, Rudi Sodamin and the line’s Chief Fun Officer, Shaquille O’Neal. Mardi Gras will sail year-round from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean.