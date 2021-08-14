2021 August 14 13:42

Coast Guard conducting Missouri River Waterways Analysis Study

The Coast Guard is conducting a Waterways Analysis and Management System study of the Missouri River from the confluence of the Mississippi River, mile 0.0 to mile 732.3 in the vicinity of Sioux City, Iowa.



The study focuses on the area’s aids-to-navigation system, waterborne commerce, marine casualty information, port/harbor resources, emergency response plans, routine and emergency communication capabilities, and future development projects.