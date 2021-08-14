2021 August 14 11:53

Tallink's newest ship, MyStar, was christened at RMC's shipyard in Rauma





Tallink’s newest LNG-powered, environmentally friendly ship, MyStar, officially received its name on 12 August, 2021. The ship under construction at Rauma Marine Constructions’ shipyard was christened by the president of the Republic of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid. The ship was also launched at the ceremony, with the event organised according to the strictest COVID-19 safety measures.



MyStar is, to date, the largest ship to be built at Rauma Shipyard. It is also the seventh vessel to be built for Tallink in Rauma. The ship is fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and once completed, will be the most environmentally friendly vessel to operate in the Baltic Sea. When it starts operating on the Helsinki-Tallinn route next year, two environmentally friendly high-speed shuttle ferries, MyStar and Megastar, will operate between Finland and Estonia. Both ships meet all current and currently known future emissions requirements.



“We are grateful that despite the difficult times, today we were able to celebrate an important milestone in the construction of our newest ship, MyStar. We are now meeting properly for the first time at the Rauma shipyard together with our partners. This is an important occasion not only for the MyStar project team, but also for the entire shipping industry and the passengers too. We are celebrating the fact that shipping will be increasingly environmentally friendly, efficient and responsible in the future,” said Paavo Nõgene, CEO, Tallink Grupp.



Strict COVID-19 safety measures implemented



MyStar’s celebrations were carried out in Rauma accompanied by strict COVID-19 safety and security measures. The christening and launching took place outdoors and invited guests were divided into several different areas to minimise personal contact. Access to the shipyard was staggered and, in addition, COVID-19 safety instructions were sent to all guests in advance. Upon arrival, guests also received their own bottle of hand sanitiser and a mask, which had to be worn during the ceremony, except when dining. The event was also streamed live, making it possible for guests to view the ceremony remotely.



According to Jyrki Heinimaa, CEO of Rauma Marine Constructions, it is important that amid long-lasting exceptional circumstances, the successful project can also be celebrated.



“We are very pleased that we were able to celebrate this important event today with strict COVID-19 safety and security measures in place. We have been working together for over a year, and both Tallink’s and RMC’s project teams deserve great praise for the work they have done in these challenging conditions. We are excited to proceed to a new stage in MyStar’s construction work as the work begins to shift from the exterior of the ship to the interior. At the same time, we can begin to look forward to the next milestone of the most environmentally friendly vessel to operate in the Baltic Sea,” said Heinimaa.



The next significant stage in the construction process is the handover of the MyStar from Rauma shipyard to Tallink, which is scheduled to take place in the first half of 2022.



Key particulars:

Length: 212 m

Width: 30.6 m

Draught: 7 m

Gross tonnage: 50,000

Speed: 27 knots

Lane metres: 3,190

Passengers: 3,000

Cabins: 48