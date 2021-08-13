2021 August 13 18:06

The first of six vessels of Norwegian Cruise Line's new Prima Class of ships floats out at the shipyard in Marghera

"Norwegian Prima", the first of six vessels of Norwegian Cruise Line's (NCL) new Prima Class of ships was floated out at the shipyard in Marghera (Venice), according to Fincantieri's release.

NCL is part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The US-based company is one of the world's leading cruise lines.



Along with her sister-ships, "Norwegian Prima" will form the backbone of the future NCL fleet, being more than 142,500-tons, almost 300 meters long, and accommodating 3,215 guests. Deliveries are scheduled between 2022 and 2027.

The class is based on a prototype project developed by Fincantieri, which enhances the consolidated features of NCL's signature offering of freedom and flexibility, qualified by an innovative configuration for an enhanced passenger experience. In addition, focus was set on energy efficiency, with the twofold aim of optimizing consumption at sea and reducing environmental impact, compliant with all the most recent regulations on this matter.



Besides NCL, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates the Regent Seven Seas Cruises brand, to which Fincantieri has delivered in Sestri Ponente (Genoa) the ultra-luxury ships "Seven Seas Explorer" in 2016 and "Seven Seas Splendor" in 2020 in Ancona, as well as Oceania Cruises, for which the Group has in its orderbook two new generation cruise ships, worth over 1 billion euros, which will start the "Allura-class".