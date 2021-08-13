2021 August 13 17:16

TAQA Arabia signs MoU with MAN Energy Solutions for Egyptian green-hydrogen project

MAN Energy Solutions has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TAQA Power, TAQA Arabia’s Power Subsidiary – based in Cairo, Egypt – regarding a pilot project for the local production of green hydrogen to fuel domestic tourist busses.



The MoU sets the stage for MAN Energy Solutions to provide technical information to TAQA Power on employing electrolysis for a hydrogen-plant solution, due to run until autumn 2022.

The announcement of the MoU comes in the wake of Egypt’s president, Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, urging the establishment of an integrated strategy for the production of green hydrogen in the north African state in light of the growing international interest in the alternative fuel. The aim is to empower Egypt to generate and use hydrogen through renewable energy instead of fossil fuels.



MAN Energy Solutions acquired the majority of shares in Augsburg, Germany-based electrolyser manufacturer – H-TEC SYSTEMS – in June 2021, completing its range across the hydrogen value-chain and further aligning its business towards a range of solutions for decarbonisation. Through H-TEC SYSTEMS, the company intends to drive the large-scale industrialisation of electrolysis, pushing green hydrogen towards the mass market.

H-TEC SYSTEMS has over 20 years of experience in hydrogen development and research. It produces stacks and megawatt electrolysers based on the polymer-electrolyte membrane process (PEM) to cover industry and energy-refiner demands for hydrogen. Its electrolysers already make effective sector-coupling possible today.

About TAQA Power

A Subsidiary of TAQA Arabia, Egypt’s largest, private-sector energy-distribution Group, TAQA Arabia develops and operates energy-distribution infrastructure including gas transmission & distribution networks, EPC works, power-generation plants and distribution networks for the oil & gas, residential, commercial and tourism sectors in Egypt. It also markets petroleum and lubricants, and develops and operates water-treatment stations. Currently, it is focusing on significantly increasing green-hydrogen production in order to expand its remit within the field of clean energy.