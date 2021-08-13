2021 August 13 15:42

Set of exercises held in the Black Sea with the crew of the patrol ship Dmitry Rogachev

Image source: RF Defence Ministry

In the Black Sea with the crew of the patrol ship Dmitry Rogachev of the Black Sea Fleet, a complex of exercises on air defence and naval combat took place, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

At the first stage, the air defence crews of the patrol ship, using an air defence system, repelled a missile strike inflicted by mock enemy ship.

At the second stage, the sailors, having performed artillery fire at surface targets, practiced the tactics of naval combat with a single ship. In the role of the forces and means of the mock enemy, ship-borne target shields were involved, as well as a mock-up of a floating mine.

Also during the exercise, the patrol ship crew performed grenade throwing, honing actions to destroy underwater sabotage groups while the ship was parked in an unprotected roadstead.

The exercise was held in accordance with the plan for training fleet forces in naval training ranges.