2021 August 13 11:48

LLC Oboronlogistics summed up the results of its work for the first half of 2021

LLC Oboronlogistics says it has summed up the results of its work for the first half of 2021. The analysis of financial and economic activities showed that the company continues to develop steadily and increase the volume of its traffic.



The volume of cargo transported by the company has grown significantly compared to the same period in 2020 and the volume of revenue reached quite high indicators.



Sea transportation traditionally shows the greatest positive dynamics. Thanks to the new highly qualified specialists involved in the staff of Oboronlogistics who are responsible for working with clients and foreign economic activity, the company has significantly improved the quality of service and ensured stable loading of its own fleet and the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line.



During the navigation of 2021, Oboronlogistics vessels made a number of trips in the interests of organizations of the Military Construction Complex of the Russian Defense Ministry engaged in the construction of social infrastructure facilities in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation.



In 2021, Oboronlogistics continues to transport commercial and humanitarian goods to the Syrian Arab Republic as the result of joint work of Russian and Syrian companies aimed at implementing agreements in the field of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, in particular in the construction and agricultural-industrial sector.



As part of the development of the Situational Logistics Center (SLC), the specialists of Oboronlogistics LLC implemented new software on the company's ships in June 2021, which allowed speeding up and optimizing logistics processes.



The nearest plans of Oboronlogistics include increasing of the customer base of state and commercial customers, cargo turnover in all directions and expanding the geography of its presence.