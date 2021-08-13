  The version for the print
    BC Ferries fourth hybrid electric island class ferry expected to arrive tomorrow

    BC Ferries’ fourth Island Class ferry, temporarily named Island 4, is expected to arrive at Ogden Point in Victoria, B.C. tomorrow morning and then transit to Point Hope Maritime in the afternoon, according to the company's release.

    Under its own power, Island 4 departed DAMEN Shipyards Galati in Romania in early June. The approximately 10,700 nautical mile transoceanic journey to Point Hope Maritime in Victoria has taken 67 days. Customers can see the vessel as it sails around southern Vancouver Island and into Victoria’s Upper Harbour from a number of downtown Victoria locations including Dallas Road, Fisherman’s Wharf, the Songhees Walkway, Wharf Street, and the Johnson Street Bridge.

    The Island Class are battery-equipped ships designed for future full electric operation. The ships are fitted with hybrid technology that bridges the gap until shore charging infrastructure and funding becomes available in B.C. From the exterior details to the engines, the design of the new vessels reduces underwater radiated noise, lowers emissions and improves customer service.

    Upon arrival at Point Hope Maritime, final inspections will take place and BC Ferries will take ownership of the vessel. With two identical Island Class vessels already in service, BC Ferries is beginning to realize the benefits of standardization. Dock fits and crew familiarization for Island 4 is well underway, reducing logistical, operational, training and maintenance costs, contributing to a more efficient ferry system overall. Island 3 began its voyage under its own power on May 19 and arrived in Victoria, British Columbia on July 22.

