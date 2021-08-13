  The version for the print
    Oil market expects the demand to decrease and sees the decline of prices

    Oil prices fell by 0.69%-0.77%

    As of August 13, 08:08 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 0.69% lower at $70.82 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.77% to $68.56 a barrel.

    Oil prices started decreasing after IEA cut its 2021 global oil demand growth forecast.

2021 August 13

14:05 Leasing is one of the most efficient instruments for fleet modernization
13:13 Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch provides pilotage assistance to a floating rig in the Kola Bay
12:10 Port of Corpus Christi and Howard Midstream Energy Partners to convert Howard’s Javelina refinery services facility into the region’s first carbon-neutral hydrogen production facility
11:48 LLC Oboronlogistics summed up the results of its work for the first half of 2021
11:01 Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engine upgraded to deliver more power with less energy consumption
10:59 BC Ferries fourth hybrid electric island class ferry expected to arrive tomorrow
10:37 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Alfa Aquilon
09:59 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports of North-West Region grew by 12.7% in 7M’21
09:18 Wintershall Noordzee starts extensive decommissioning program in the Southern North Sea
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of August 12
08:21 MABUX: Global bunker prices are steady with no firm trend on Aug 13
07:55 Svitzer Amea extends contract with Suez Canal Authority

2021 August 12

18:27 ABS brings together leading industry players to tackle safety challenge of aging FPSO fleet
18:01 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-July 2021 rose by 7.4% YoY
17:38 HHLA benefits from strong increase in container transport by rail
17:00 Damen signs with Fairplay Towage for IMO Tier III certified Shoalbuster 2711 ICE
16:43 Throughput of Russian seaports in 7M’2021 climbed by 1.5% (detalization)
16:20 BIMCO and CIRM software log is now ISO standard 24060
16:16 Severnaya Verf shipyard starts building tenth trawler of Project 170701 for Sakhalin Leasing Fleet (video)
15:19 Throughput of Taganrog port in 7M’2021 climbed by 14% Y-o-Y
14:54 Russian Defence Minister kicks of reconstruction of Baikal-Amur Mainline’s eastern branch
14:30 PortNews media group provides information services and support package at NEVA2021 Expo
14:11 Kalmar’s medium forklifts to help enhance operational efficiency for Ultraport at Terminal Pacifico Sur Valparaíso, Chile
13:50 Construction of Russia’s first LNG bunkering vessel Dmitry Mendeleev completed
13:31 Gemalink in Vietnam orders 6 eco-efficient semi-automated RTGs from Konecranes
13:01 ABS and yellow.ai launch AI-powered chatbots and voicebots on its ABS My Digital Fleet™ risk management platform
12:46 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 7M’2021 fell by 9%, year-on-year
12:23 The situation at the Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka remains standard
12:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 32, 2021
11:47 CPC set to increase oil pipeline’s throughput capacity to 80 million tons by 2024
11:30 Port of Melbourne’s Webb Dock East project focuses on operational efficiency
11:09 Port of Oakland cargo volume declined 3.5 percent in July 2021
10:46 Tallink Grupp’s new shuttle vessel MyStar to be christened and launched today in Rauma Shipyard
10:09 Taylor Maritime announces acquisition of seven geared Handysize bulk vessels
09:58 Expomaritt Exposhipping Istanbul 2021 slated for 30 November - 3 December 2021
09:39 Keppel delivers Russia’s first LNG bunkering vessel
09:25 Oil market sees slight change of prices
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of August 11
08:53 Global Energy Ventures signs MoU with the Hyenergy Project
08:48 MABUX: Global bunker prices do not have any firm trend and may change irregular on Aug 12

2021 August 11

18:37 Golden Ocean exits from Capesize Chartering
18:07 Tillberg Design of Sweden and Winch Design are designing the world’s largest private residence superyacht, Somnio
17:47 Foreign delegations and exhibitors to take part in Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo Russia 2021
17:38 Wärtsilä’s multi-fuel engine technology the choice for two new Australian RoPax ferries
17:25 Common Structural Rules Software updated to comply with latest IACS rules
16:23 Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV delivered another batch of cargo to Novaya Zemlya
16:02 New BIMCO Infectious or Contagious Diseases Clauses to be published in November 2021
15:44 Navigation practice begins for cadets on training vessel Khersones
15:22 Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $273 mln U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and surface ship maintenance contract
14:46 Maritime shipping via Nemunas to be renewed by 2024
14:21 MOL, Origin Energy sign MoU for joint study of Australia’s green ammonia business supply chain
14:02 Kalmar’s shuttle carriers chosen again for enhancing operations at TTI Algeciras in Spain
13:42 Klaipėdos Nafta installs unique marine loading equipment
13:20 IMO Legal Committee agrees unified interpretation on limitation of liability
13:15 Cargo-passenger ferry Pavel Leonov of PV22 design leaves Shlisselburg for Korsakov
12:34 U.S. Coast Guard awards four more fast response cutters to Bollinger Shipyards
12:03 ABP invests £4 million in new equipment, staff and welfare facilities in Port of Garston, Liverpool
11:26 NOVATEK established representative office in Vietnam
11:03 Vancouver Fraser Port Authority announces $1 million funding to support local channel dredging