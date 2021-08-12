2021 August 12 18:01

Port of Helsinki throughput in January-July 2021 rose by 7.4% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 5.5%

In January-July 2021, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 8.24 million tonnes of cargo (+7.4%, year-on-year), the port authority says. According to the statement, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 5.4% to 729,557 tonnes, container throughput fell by 5.5% to 279,848 TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers rose by 8.5% to 376,198 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic fell by 53.5% to 1.47 million people.



The number of ship calls rose by 3.6% to 4,057 units.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2020, the port handled 13.3 mln t of cargo.