2021 August 12 16:43

Throughput of Russian seaports in 7M’2021 climbed by 1.5% (detalization)

Servicing of passengers rose 2.2 times

In January-July 2021, seaports of Russia handled 482.9 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.5%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Handling of dry cargo totaled 237.8 million tonnes (+107.1%) including 120.5 million tonnes of coal (+16.4%), 35.6 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+7.5%), 20.3 million tonnes of grain (-8.6%), 10.8 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-2.3%), 6.2 million tonnes of ore (-15.2%) and 17.7 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+8.3%).



Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 245.1 million tonnes (-3.3%) including 136.5 million tonnes of crude oil (-6.1%), 86.4 million tonnes of oil products (+0.8%), 19.3 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+1.9%) and 2.4 million tonnes of liquid food (-18.6%).



Exports totaled 382.4 million tonnes (+2.1%), imports - 23.3 million tonnes (+11.3%), transit - 37.4 million tonnes (+1.3%), short-sea traffic - 39.8 million tonnes (-8.3%).



Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 54.8 million tonnes (-0.4%) including 16.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+1.6%) and 38.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.2 %). The port of Murmansk handled 32.4 million tonnes (+0.9%), Sabetta – 16.3 million tonnes (+0.5%), Varandei - 2.7 million tonnes (-11.4%), Arkhangelsk - 1.7 million tonnes (-1.3%).



Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 144.4 million tonnes (-0.3%) including 67.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+6.6%) and 76.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-5.7%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 61.5 million tonnes (+0.5%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 36.3 million tonnes (+4.9%), Primorsk - 30.2 million tonnes (-4.9%), Vysotsk - 9.9 million tonnes (-6.8%).



Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 147.2 million tonnes (+3.5%) including 63.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+10.4%) and 83.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.2%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 82.7 million tonnes (-1.2%), Taman - 20.0 million tonnes (up 1.7 times), Tuapse - 15.5 million tonnes (+1.3%), Rostov-on-Don - 8.7 million tonnes (-4.9%), Kavkaz - 8.9 million tonnes (-20.1%).



Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 4.2 million tonnes (-14.6%) including 1.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-32.9%) and 2.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.9%). The port of Makhachkala handled 2.6 million tonnes (-16.5 %), Astrakhan - 1.4 million tonnes (-4.0%).



Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 132.3 million tonnes (+2.8%) including 88.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+7.2%) and 43.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-5.1%). Vostochny port handed 44.6 million tonnes (-2.3%), Vanino - 21.6 million tonnes (+12.5%), Vladivostok - 17.0 million tonnes (+25.3%), Nakhodka - 16.5 million tonnes (+3.1%), Prigorodnoye - 8.5 million tonnes (-9.8%), De-Kastri - 6.9 million tonnes (-11.9%).



In January-July, Russian seaports handled 11,700 passenger ships (up 2.2 times), Sea terminals serviced 4,872.400 people. The number of departing passengers totaled 4,706,500, arriving passengers – 162,800, transit – 3,000.



Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol – 4,542,600, Yalta – 191,600, Sochi – 107,300.