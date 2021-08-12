2021 August 12 17:00

Damen signs with Fairplay Towage for IMO Tier III certified Shoalbuster 2711 ICE

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with Fairplay Towage Polska for the delivery of a Shoalbuster 2711 ICE, according to the company's release.

The company will use the versatile vessel to perform diverse operations, including in the offshore wind industry, in the Baltic and North seas. DAMEN is building the vessel in Poland. The Shoalbuster 2711 is a proven vessel from Damen’s standardised workboat portfolio. Its versatility comes via various features in its design, including its extreme shallow draft capability, large cargo capacity and its 45 tonne bollard pull.

Despite the standard nature of the design, DAMEN is able to tailor the vessel to the requirements of its clients. In this instance, Fairplay Towage required a number of non-standard features that make this order stand out. This will be the first Shoalbuster 2711 to feature ice class to enable her to work all year round in Baltic ports. It will also be the first vessel of this type not only compliant with, but certified to, IMO Tier III emissions regulations.

Fairplay Towage Polska, Offshore Wind project manager Arkadiusz Ryz said, “We are very happy with this order. The process of selecting a platform was not easy. Finding a multi-tasking vessel meeting our requirements and built to the highest standards was a challenge, but the DAMEN team managed this difficult task perfectly. “This vessel will be the first in our fleet of this power that is able to enter Baltic and North Sea ports with limited depths. I am convinced that this Shoalbuster, meeting IMO Tier III emission requirements, will open up new markets for us. She has the potential to play an important role in developing our presence in the emerging offshore wind industry in Poland. A big advantage of the project is the local content – DAMEN is building the vessel entirely in Poland. She will be the first such vessel built here, though I think she will not be the last one.”

Damen sales manager Joschka Boddeling said, “Damen Shipyards Group has the ambition to become the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder. This vessel, with its IMO Tier III certification and contribution to future renewable energy projects, is completely aligned with this goal. We are very proud of this project and very pleased to be working together with Fairplay Towage.”

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.