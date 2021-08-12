2021 August 12 16:16

Severnaya Verf shipyard starts building tenth trawler of Project 170701 for Sakhalin Leasing Fleet (video)

Image source: Severnaya Verf

The ship completes the series of ten processing trawlers of Project 170701 to be built under contracts with NOREBO Group

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Severnaya Verf shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has started building the tenth processing trawler of Project 170701. The ship named Kapitan Sosnin was ordered by Sakhalin Leasing Fleet (a company of NOREBO Group).

The ship completes the series of ten processing trawlers of Project 170701 to be built under contracts between Severnaya Verf and NOREBO.



“Although the project completion is still far we have passed half of the way already. We know which of the modern ships are needed for our fleet and our experience helps the shipyard enhance its competence in construction of sophisticated fishing vessels. Ahead is a new series of long-liners and other interesting projects we want to have implemented at Severnaya Verf”, said Pavel Kosolapov, Technical Director of NOREBO Managing Company, said at the keel-laying ceremony.



The trawler is intended for catching pollock, herring and other species of fish in the Far East fishing basin. The ship’s plant will ensure complete processing of catches: production of frozen fillets, caviar, cod liver, fishmeal and other byproducts.

The series of sea-going processing trawlers built by the shipyard for NOREBO will number 10 units. Six ships of the series are intended for operation in the Northern Basin, four ships – in the Far East Basin.

For the first time for Russian fishing vessels, a new hull architecture was applied - a capsule-shaped bow shape with an Enduro Bow tip. Thanks to this, the area of ​​the working space on board has increased and the seaworthiness has improved.

The ship is named after Victor Sosnin who worked all his life in the fishery industry of the Far East. He was a master of trawlers for over a decade.



Concept and detailed design has been developed by Nautic Rus, a domestic design company.

Key characteristics of 170701 ship: length – 81.6 m, width - 16 m, speed – 15.5 knots, displacement – 5,500 t, main engine power – 6.2 MW, total production capacity - 150 tonnes of fish per day, freezing capacity – 100 tonnes of fish per day. With its Ice2 class the ship can be operated in ice of up to 0.5 meters thick. Crew – 70-80.

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group numbers 16 fishing companies in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia. The group’s fleet consists of over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets.

