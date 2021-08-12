2021 August 12 14:54

Russian Defence Minister kicks of reconstruction of Baikal-Amur Mainline’s eastern branch

Image source: RF Defence Ministry

General of the Army Sergei Shoigu visited the Eastern Command to inspect the BAM reconstruction

Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu has visited the Eastern Command to inspect the works on reconstruction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM), says press center of RF Defence Ministry.



The Minister took part in the ceremony for laying the cornerstone marking the beginning of the BAM reconstruction. The ceremony was held in Vrkhnezeysk (the Amur Region).



“Today we have laid the cornerstone to mark the beginning of reconstruction works on the eastern branch of the Baikal-Amur Mainline. It is a 340-km long section between Ulak and Fevralsk. This section of BAM is of great significance for the country’s economy”, said General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



According to the Minister, the BAM reconstruction will increase transport capacity in the East Siberia by the end of 2024.



“Besides, Russia will be able to expand the entrance to the markets of the Asia-Pacific Region”, said the General of the Army Sergei Shoigu adding that the potential of BAM has been exhausted by today with the enormous load on the railway.



The Defence Minister also expressed his confidence in the ability of the Railway Troops to succeed in implementing their task. At a meeting on the progress of work on the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM), the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, said that the reconstruction of the eastern branch was due to an urgent economic need, and the pace of work could not be slowed down.



The Baikal–Amur Mainline (BAM) is a railway line in Russia traversing Eastern Siberia and the Russian Far East. The 4,324 km-long BAM runs about 610 to 770 km (380 to 480 miles) north of and parallel to the Trans-Siberian Railway. The BAM departs from the Trans-Siberian railway at Tayshet and reaches the Pacific Ocean at Sovetskaya Gavan. Modernization of both BAM and Transsib is underway as they have reached their capacity limit.