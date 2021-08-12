2021 August 12 13:50

Construction of Russia’s first LNG bunkering vessel Dmitry Mendeleev completed

Image source: Gazprom Neft

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker says the construction of Russia’s first LNG bunkering vessel intended for bunkering of freight and passenger ships has been completed.



LNG bunkering vessel Dmitry Mendeleev has undergone testing of its gas and cryogenic equipment, loading systems, pumps and compressors for storage and unloading of LNG. In the near time the ship will start the transition to its place of permanent deployment in the Baltic Sea.



The bunkering vessel named after great Russian chemist Dmitry Mendeleev will be used for transportation and ship-to-ship fuel bunkering at ports in the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea — St Petersburg, Ust-Luga, Primorsk, Kaliningrad and Vyborg.



“In the mid-term, liquefied natural gas will play the key role in decarbonization of seaborne shipping. With its high environmental and operational characteristics LNG can occupy a substantial share in marine fuel sales for the global shipping market. Having successfully completed the project on construction of Russia’s first LNG bunkering vessel, Gazprom Neft has actually created a new segment of gas fuel market in the country. This year, we will commence commercial operations with LNG in the Baltic region”, emphasized Anatoly Cherner, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Neft’s Management Board.



According to Vyacheslav Spirov, General Director of Sberbank Leasing JSC, the company was happy to take part in financing of the project of high environmental value as the Dmitry Mendeleev is Russia’s first LNG bunkering vessel.



The vessel is 100 metres long, and 19 metres wide. This LNG-bunkering vessel will be able to transport up to 5,800 cubic metres of liquified natural gas. It has a fully-compliant Arc4 ice-class reinforced hull, allowing independent navigation of one-year-old ice of up to 80 cm thick.

The latest shipbuilding and LNG transportation technologies are being utilised on the Dmitry Mendeleev project, in line with the most recent environmental standards governing maritime transport. The Dmitry Mendeleev is an environmentally friendly ship as it will use LNG as a fuel for its power plant. All LNG-bunkering equipment is fully compliant with MARPOL and ECOS environmental standards. Thanks to its integrated digital system the vessel can be managed by just one person from the navigation bridge.



According to earlier statements, of Russia’s first vessel intended for ship-to-ship bunkering of freight and passenger ships with liquefied natural gas was launched in late 2020.



Related link:

Gazprom Neft’s LNG-bunkering vessel completes sea trials >>>>



