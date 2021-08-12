-
2021 August 12 12:46
Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 7M’2021 fell by 9%, year-on-year
The port handled almost 12 million tonnes of cargo
In January-July 2021, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 11.959 million tonnes of cargo which is 6% less, year-on-year, says the port’s statistics.
In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 21%, year-on-year, to 4.065 million tonnes, coal - by 4% to 1.562 million tonnes while handling of grain decreased by 17% to 4.027 million tonnes.
In the first half of 2021, exports climbed by 1% to 6.695 million tonnes, imports – by 49% to 427,000 tonnes while short-sea traffic fell by 39% to 1.434 million tonnes. Transit remained flat at 3.402 million tonnes.
In January-July 2021, Rostov-on-Don Harbour Master’s Office registered 3,920 arrivals and 3,945 departures including port fleet vessels versus 4,513 arrivals and 4,522 departures in January-July 2020.
In January-December 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 26 million tonnes of cargo (+13%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.
