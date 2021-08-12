2021 August 12 12:23

The situation at the Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka remains standard

CPC says the situation at the Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka remains standard on 11 August 2021. Tanker loading process goes as scheduled.

The Black Sea water area is being monitored, independent laboratories are engaged in checking the water and air condition.

According to the information from Krasnodar Krai Rospotrebnadzor and Regional Prosecutor’s Office on 11 August 2021, the samples of petroleum products in seawater at the oil spill location in Novorossiysk do not exceed the maximum admissible concentrations. The governmental regulatory authorities flew over the water surface and coast in the area of oil spill and westward of the stream, it was established that there were no signs of pollution, the water area was clean.

The incident had no impact on pumping crude oil through CPC system and oil lifting. The loading was suspended only for the time of eliminating the consequences of the accident. The lifting schedule is fully met.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.​​