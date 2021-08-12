2021 August 12 14:11

Kalmar’s medium forklifts to help enhance operational efficiency for Ultraport at Terminal Pacifico Sur Valparaíso, Chile

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply Ultraport with a total of six Kalmar medium forklift trucks equipped with a selection of safety features for its operations at Terminal Pacifico Sur (TPS) in Valparaíso, Chile. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 Q2 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled to be completed during Q4 2021, according to the company's release.

TPS is one of the busiest terminals in Chile and has invested heavily in infrastructure and equipment in recent decades in order to address significant growth in demand. Ultraport has more than 40 years’ experience in the port terminals industry and has operations at all nine of Chile’s major terminals, from Arica in the north to Punta Arenas in the south. The company has established itself as the leading provider of maritime and port services for the chemical, mining and energy industries in Chile.

The Ultraport equipment fleet at TPS already includes Kalmar reachstackers, empty container handlers and terminal tractors. The Kalmar G-generation medium forklifts supplied to Ultraport will be used to handle steel products at the terminal and will be fitted with a specialised coil ram for handling steel coils. They will also feature the Kalmar Reverse Warning System, which combines camera and ultrasound detection technologies to provide drivers with full visibility when reversing.

The machines will be fitted with the necessary hardware to enable connection to Kalmar Insight – a performance management tool that turns fleet data into actionable, impactful insights.

