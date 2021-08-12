2021 August 12 09:58

Expomaritt Exposhipping Istanbul 2021 slated for 30 November - 3 December 2021

Expomaritt Exposhipping Istanbul, 16th International Maritime Exhibition & Conference will be held in Viaport Marina, Tuzla Istanbul on behalf of Turkish Chamber of Shipping on 30 November - 3 December 2021. Expomaritt Exposhipping Istanbul, which is held every two years, is the most important trade and marketing organization in the region that brings together the maritime industry.

By attending at Expomaritt Exposhipping Istanbul 2021, the meeting point of the maritime industry, explore new technologies, participate in industry-specific panels and seminars, expand your business volume.

