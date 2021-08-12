  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 12 10:09

    Taylor Maritime announces acquisition of seven geared Handysize bulk vessels

    Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (TMI / TMIP), the specialist dry bulk shipping company, announces that it has successfully contracted to acquire seven Japanese-built geared Handysize bulk vessels, ranging in size from 28k - 37k DWT, for an aggregate consideration of US$107.8m in cash, according to the company's release. These vessels will be paid for using a combination of the proceeds of the US$75m equity issue which TMI undertook in July, its revolving credit facility, existing cash balances and operating cash flows. Delivery of the vessels is expected between September 2021 and January 2022.
     
    On average the seven vessels have been acquired at below 90% of depreciated replacement cost. All seven vessels will be charter-free on delivery and therefore available to take advantage of the current strong charter market.
     
    These vessel acquisitions bring TMI's total delivered and undelivered fleet to 32 vessels and also reduce the average age of the fleet to 10 years.
     
    About Taylor Maritime Investments

    Taylor Maritime Investments Limited is a recently established, internally managed investment company listed on the Premium Segment of the Official List and traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of vessels which are primarily second-hand and which, historically, have demonstrated average yields in excess of the Company's target dividend yield of 7% p.a. and were acquired at valuations that are expected to be below long-term average prices.
     
    The Company's initial investments comprise Geared Bulk Carriers (Handysize and Supramax types) employed utilising a variety of employment/Charter strategies.
     
    The Company intends to pay dividends on a quarterly basis with dividends declared in January, April, July and October. The Company expects to declare its first dividend of 1.75 cents per Ordinary Share for the initial period ended 30 September 2021 in October 2021. Once the Company is fully invested, the Company will target a Total NAV Return of 10 to 12% p.a. (net of expenses and fees but excluding any tax payable by Shareholders) over the medium to long term.
     
    The Company has the benefit of an experienced Executive Team led by Edward Buttery. The Executive Team have to date worked closely together for the Commercial Manager, Taylor Maritime. Established in 2014, Taylor Maritime is a privately owned ship-owning and management business with a seasoned team that includes the founders of dry bulk shipping company Pacific Basin Shipping (listed in Hong Kong 2343.HK) and gas shipping company BW Epic Kosan (formerly Epic Shipping). Taylor Maritime's team of experienced industry professionals are based in Hong Kong and London.
     
    About Geared vessels

    The Company specializes in the acquisition and chartering of vessels in the Handysize and Supramax bulk carrier segments of the global shipping sector. These "Geared" vessels, which have their own loading equipment, are mostly acquired second-hand, leveraging valuations that are well below long-term average prices. The Handysize market segment is particularly attractive, given the flexibility, versatility and port accessibility of these vessels which carry necessity goods - principally food and products related to infrastructure building - ensuring broad diversification of fleet activity.

Другие новости по темам: Taylor Maritime  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 12

18:27 ABS brings together leading industry players to tackle safety challenge of aging FPSO fleet
18:01 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-July 2021 rose by 7.4% YoY
17:38 HHLA benefits from strong increase in container transport by rail
17:00 Damen signs with Fairplay Towage for IMO Tier III certified Shoalbuster 2711 ICE
16:43 Throughput of Russian seaports in 7M’2021 climbed by 1.5% (detalization)
16:20 BIMCO and CIRM software log is now ISO standard 24060
16:16 Severnaya Verf shipyard starts building tenth trawler of Project 170701 for Sakhalin Leasing Fleet (video)
15:19 Throughput of Taganrog port in 7M’2021 climbed by 14% Y-o-Y
14:54 Russian Defence Minister kicks of reconstruction of Baikal-Amur Mainline’s eastern branch
14:30 PortNews media group provides information services and support package at NEVA2021 Expo
14:11 Kalmar’s medium forklifts to help enhance operational efficiency for Ultraport at Terminal Pacifico Sur Valparaíso, Chile
13:50 Construction of Russia’s first LNG bunkering vessel Dmitry Mendeleev completed
13:31 Gemalink in Vietnam orders 6 eco-efficient semi-automated RTGs from Konecranes
13:01 ABS and yellow.ai launch AI-powered chatbots and voicebots on its ABS My Digital Fleet™ risk management platform
12:46 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 7M’2021 fell by 9%, year-on-year
12:23 The situation at the Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka remains standard
12:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 32, 2021
11:47 CPC set to increase oil pipeline’s throughput capacity to 80 million tons by 2024
11:30 Port of Melbourne’s Webb Dock East project focuses on operational efficiency
11:09 Port of Oakland cargo volume declined 3.5 percent in July 2021
10:46 Tallink Grupp’s new shuttle vessel MyStar to be christened and launched today in Rauma Shipyard
10:09 Taylor Maritime announces acquisition of seven geared Handysize bulk vessels
09:58 Expomaritt Exposhipping Istanbul 2021 slated for 30 November - 3 December 2021
09:39 Keppel delivers Russia’s first LNG bunkering vessel
09:25 Oil market sees slight change of prices
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of August 11
08:53 Global Energy Ventures signs MoU with the Hyenergy Project
08:48 MABUX: Global bunker prices do not have any firm trend and may change irregular on Aug 12

2021 August 11

18:37 Golden Ocean exits from Capesize Chartering
18:07 Tillberg Design of Sweden and Winch Design are designing the world’s largest private residence superyacht, Somnio
17:47 Foreign delegations and exhibitors to take part in Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo Russia 2021
17:38 Wärtsilä’s multi-fuel engine technology the choice for two new Australian RoPax ferries
17:25 Common Structural Rules Software updated to comply with latest IACS rules
16:23 Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV delivered another batch of cargo to Novaya Zemlya
16:02 New BIMCO Infectious or Contagious Diseases Clauses to be published in November 2021
15:44 Navigation practice begins for cadets on training vessel Khersones
15:22 Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $273 mln U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and surface ship maintenance contract
14:46 Maritime shipping via Nemunas to be renewed by 2024
14:21 MOL, Origin Energy sign MoU for joint study of Australia’s green ammonia business supply chain
14:02 Kalmar’s shuttle carriers chosen again for enhancing operations at TTI Algeciras in Spain
13:42 Klaipėdos Nafta installs unique marine loading equipment
13:20 IMO Legal Committee agrees unified interpretation on limitation of liability
13:15 Cargo-passenger ferry Pavel Leonov of PV22 design leaves Shlisselburg for Korsakov
12:34 U.S. Coast Guard awards four more fast response cutters to Bollinger Shipyards
12:03 ABP invests £4 million in new equipment, staff and welfare facilities in Port of Garston, Liverpool
11:26 NOVATEK established representative office in Vietnam
11:03 Vancouver Fraser Port Authority announces $1 million funding to support local channel dredging
10:27 Austal awarded €20.5M contract to build 66 metre high-speed catamaran ferry for French Polynesia
10:17 47 individuals and 7 companies in the maritime sector penalised for breaching safe management regulations
09:59 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe to Australia
09:31 Oil prices decrease in expectation of US reserves data
09:24 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into upward correction on Aug 11
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of August 10

2021 August 10

18:47 Russian seaports cargo volumes in Jan-July rose 1.5%
18:37 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivered the two bulk carriers for LEPTA SHIPPING at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering
18:07 PSA and RHT to collaborate on ESG digital assets solutions for decarbonisation goals
17:21 USCG Cutter Alert completes successful fisheries patrol off WA, OR coasts
17:14 MPC Container Ships ASA completes acquisition of Songa Container AS
16:13 Port of Oakland A+ and A ratings affirmed by Fitch
16:03 CCCC to be awarded the contract for an LNG complex in Kamchatka