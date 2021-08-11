2021 August 11 18:07

Tillberg Design of Sweden and Winch Design are designing the world’s largest private residence superyacht, Somnio

TDoS has been appointed lead architect for master planning and interior concepts for Somnio, which features 39 onboard apartments with amenities, according to the company's release.



The name Somnio derives from Latin, meaning “to dream”. It is overseen by Captain Erik Bredhe, who has extensive experience overseeing luxury at sea.

When it came down to assembling the team to make this yacht a reality, Erik Bredhe had to rely on the best designers of luxury yachts across the globe. Tillberg Design of Sweden is more than delighted to be trusted with designing the luxury yacht, in close collaboration with Winch Design.

TDoS brings decades of experience into the construction process of Somnio. From a blank piece of paper, TDoS has worked closely with the client team to develop optimal flows, and tailored layouts, all with the purpose to enhance both the experience and the operations throughout the yacht.

During the development process, a number of different apartments, sizes and layouts have been developed for Somnio. In order to create a true yacht ambience onboard, a wide array of warm and tactile materials have been used, including crafted wood, supple leather and uniquely designed textiles.



The 39 apartments are already being sold, and acquisition of these apartments is strictly by invitation or referral. The names of the Somnio owners will remain a tightly guarded secret. The yacht liner, will explore all corners of the globe from the Mediterranean, a week in New York, sailing the South Pacific to undertaking expeditions in Antarctica.

A 10,000-bottle wine cellar, state-of-the-art restaurants and bars, and an onboard beach club with water sports facilities are just a few of the many amenities Somnio will feature when completed in mid-2024.